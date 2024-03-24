Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 7,909 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

BRBR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 852,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,602. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

