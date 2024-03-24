Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

