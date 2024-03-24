Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.50. 2,493,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,726. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.64.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

