Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of A10 Networks worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 857,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 495,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on ATEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990 in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.