Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Camden National worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 201.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Camden National by 378.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Camden National by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Stock Performance

Camden National stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 39,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,007. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $469.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

