Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.97. 1,020,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

