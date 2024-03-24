Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 173,482 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,809,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,806,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 32,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.