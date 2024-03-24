Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dril-Quip worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 65.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 272,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,273. The company has a market cap of $847.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

