Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Griffon by 931.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Griffon by 128.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GFF stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 250,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $74.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

