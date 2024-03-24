Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,892. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

