Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

