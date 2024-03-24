Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.04. The stock had a trading volume of 236,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

