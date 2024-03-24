Verge 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.69 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Verge has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $95.89 million and $6.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,450.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00726022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00137633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00215145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00130936 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

