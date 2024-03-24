Stableford Capital II LLC Has $876,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.87.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

