Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 513 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

