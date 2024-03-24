GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,096,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total value of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at $113,244,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.45. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

