Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,140. The company has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

