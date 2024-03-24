Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $26.37 on Friday, hitting $1,779.43. 7,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,319.05 and a 52 week high of $1,849.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,696.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,567.53. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.