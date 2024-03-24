Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 22,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $484,151.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $771,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,143,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,973,770.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 22,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $484,151.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $771,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,989,582 shares of company stock worth $39,080,886. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $22.26. 434,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,651. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.66.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

