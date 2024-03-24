The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,171,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,144,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

