Heron Bay Capital Management Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.