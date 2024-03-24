Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $398.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

