Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,537,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $56.38. 548,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

