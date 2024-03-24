Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.