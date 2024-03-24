Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 39,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,890. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

