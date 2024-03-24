Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.72. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $337.95 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

