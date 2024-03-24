Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7,913.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

BMY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.93. 11,727,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

