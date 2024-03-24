940 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 275,321 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.76.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

