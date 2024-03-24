HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $265.08. 365,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,939. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average of $238.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

