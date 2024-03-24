HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

