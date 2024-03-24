HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

DFUS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.75. 284,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,389. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

