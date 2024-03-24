HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DVY stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. The stock had a trading volume of 595,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,889. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.