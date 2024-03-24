HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,305,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Elevance Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $513.85. 608,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.68 and its 200 day moving average is $474.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $519.37. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.