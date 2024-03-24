HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,602 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,045. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

