HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.78. 1,453,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

