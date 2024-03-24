Casper Price Tops $0.0386 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Casper has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $458.83 million and $6.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,475,644,360 coins and its circulating supply is 11,885,389,033 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,474,394,668 with 11,884,198,467 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03862256 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $6,485,978.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

