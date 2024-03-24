OmniFlix Network Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $48.56 million and $50,464.48 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.19167658 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,518.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”



