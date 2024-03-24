Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

