Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

NIKE Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $6.96 on Friday, hitting $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

