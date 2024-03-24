GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $166.64. 3,178,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

