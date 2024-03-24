Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $110.44. 1,356,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

