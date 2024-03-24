The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. 7,231,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

