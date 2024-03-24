Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,262,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $346.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

