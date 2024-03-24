Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
