Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $774.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.01 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $767.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.01.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

