HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 10,046,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.