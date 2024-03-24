Insight Folios Inc Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $106.78. 4,449,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,498. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.