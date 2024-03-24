Insight Folios Inc Raises Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $24,218,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after buying an additional 345,550 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 1,180,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,863. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.