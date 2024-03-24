Insight Folios Inc Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

