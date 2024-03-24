Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 37,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

